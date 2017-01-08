Pages Navigation Menu

Ahmed Musa’s Brace Helps Leicester To 2-1 Win Over Everton

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Leicester City had their summer record signing, Ahmed Musa to thank on Sunday as they beat Everton in the FA Cup third round tie. Everton took the lead in the 63rd minute through Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku but their lead was very short lived. Ahmed Musa, who came on for the injured Ulloa drew the …

