AIB boss pledges to make agency outstanding in Nigeria’s aviation sector

The new Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB), Akin Olateru has said that his vision at the agency is to make it the biggest in the nation’s aviation industry.

This is as he appealed to management and the entire staff to cooperate with him in order to propel the agency forward.

Olateru stated this at the handing-over ceremony at the agency’s headquarters at Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA.

Olateru commended the immediate past Commissioner, Felix Abali for improving the parastatal from where he met it and keeping it together over the years despite the “missiles”.

Olateru also promised to make training a priority for all staff, stressing that through this, their technical know-how would improve.

He said: “I thank you for keeping this place together despite the missiles. I have heard a lot about AIB. I know it is the smallest in the ministry, but, before the end of my tenure, I will ensure that the agency becomes the biggest of all. That’s my mission.

“However, for that to happen, I will require the maximum cooperation of all staff. I can’t do it alone, but we are here to make it happen. It is for the benefit of all staff of AIB if we can make this organisation to work. It’s not about size sometimes, but about efficiency and effectiveness.

“This is a new dawn and I am begging everyone to give this new administration a chance. Whatever that has happened in the past, let it be in the past. Aviation is highly technical, very expensive and the most regulated in the world. At the end of the day, we are all going to be happy because everyone will go on training and more opportunities would be given to people.”

Earlier, Abali commended the entire staff for their support towards him as the Commissioner of the agency and called on them to support the new administration.

He, however, appealed to some of the disgruntled elements in the system to sheath their sword for the growth of the organisation.

The post AIB boss pledges to make agency outstanding in Nigeria’s aviation sector appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

