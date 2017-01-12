A/Ibom Business Mogul Drums Support For Gov Emmanuel

A Prominent businessman in Akwa Ibom Emmanuel Okon, has called on the people of the state to support Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Okon, who is the Managing Director of Eminence Oil Limited, said the support of the people is necessary for the governor to deliver on the promises he made the when elected.

“The support of the people for the governor is very important. When the people support a leader, it makes his work easier.

He will be focused on delivering on promises he made to the electorate and will not be distracted. That is why I urge the people to support Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2017,” he said.

Eminence said Governor Emmanuel is a focused leader who has performed very well and creditably since he took the rein of power in the state.

He listed some of his achievements to include “peace and stability; prompt payment of salaries; prudent management of lean resources; provision of opportunities for our youths to excel in business and education; rejuvenation of the health sector and conscious effort and plans for industrialization of the state.”

The Nsit Atai born businessman further said the governor’s plan for the year as reflected in the 2017 budget was wonderful.

“The 2017 budget has clearly showed where the governor is taking us in the new year. We will certainly move higher this year. Certain infrastructure will be in place.

“We expect some of the road projects started by the government to take shape. We expect the agriculture sector to be more active. We expect increase in revenue to help government tackle the economic recession. Generally, we expect a greater Akwa Ibom in 2017,” he stressed.

Okon, a chieftain of the Mandate Preservation Group (MPG), also called on Akwa Ibom people to join the crusade to give the Governor a second term, an thanked all the Senatorial Districts stakeholders in Uyo, Ikot Ekpene and Eket for mooting the idea early enough.

“I am happy that what we in MPG have thought of is having an effect throughout the state. We thank the PDP stakeholders in Eket, Ikot Ekpene and Uyo Senatorial Districts for endorsing the Governor for second term already. We support this move. This move will make the Governor work harder this year to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people,” Okon concluded.

