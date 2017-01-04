A/Ibom Communal Crisis: Amazaba Clan Accuses Security Agencies of Complicity

Stakeholders of Amazaba Clan in Eastern Obolo local government area of Akwa Ibom state have accused the state government and the police of blocking them from resettling in their communities.

Chairman Amazaba Community Development Council, Mr. Ekekiel George Tiligbor, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of the leaders in the area, said it was very obvious that the state government and the police were taking sides with Ikot Akpan Udo village against his people.

He said it was unfortunate that the police have always thwarted their several efforts towards returning to their villages, while providing police protection to the Ikot Akpan Udo people, who had

since 2012 returned to their own village.

The Amazaba leaders also lamented a total lack of political will, sincerity and fairness by the state government in bringing about an amicable settlement to the lingering feud between the two warring

communities.

It could be recalled that in 2008, Amazaba Clan, comprising 8 villages, had engaged in a bloody clash with Ikot Akpan Udo village in Ikot Abasi local government of the state resulting in massive destruction of lives and property on both sides.

In order to prevent further loss of lives and property, the state government had issued an order for the warring parties to vacate their communities pending the resolution of the crisis.

But Tiligbor said it was very obvious that the state government and the police were

taking sides with Ikot Akpan Udo village against his people.

His words, “We have made series of steps to the government that we are

eager to return back to our home but the government of Akwa Ibom state

has done nothing as regards our quest.

“But what we keep seeing is that each time we make efforts to go back

to our place there would be accusations that we are going back to fight with

our neighbours. But since this incident happened our neighbours in Ikot Akpan Udo have been enjoying government support.

“The government has been releasing police security to the Ikot Akpan Udo people and they have been staying in their homes since 2012 while we have been crying, making series of efforts to go back but all our efforts proved abortive”.

Tiligbor said from all indications, the Amazaba people and by extension the entire Obolo Nation in state are being treated as second citizens by major ethnic groups in the state.

“We are crying to the federal government and the international community that we are tired of living in other people’s communities.

“In fact, if you go to where my people are staying you will shed tears because you will begin to ask if we are really from this state”, he lamented.

But police in the state have denied any complicity with the Ikot Akpan Udo and the state government against the Amazaba people.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Cordelia Nwawe who reacted to the accusation described the allegation as untrue, saying the police have being fair and non-partisan in the almost 10-year old communal crisis

