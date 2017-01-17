A’Ibom Gov Applauds Police For Swift Response Operations

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has given the state command of the Nigeria Police Force a pat on the back for it unrelenting role in tackling criminality thereby making the State a safe haven for the citizens as well as the teeming investors trouping the state for their businesses.

Governor Emmanuel made the commendation at the Police Officers Mess, Wellington Bassey Way – Uyo, when he took time off his hectic office routine to interact and unwind with Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force in their end – of – year get together party.

He said the Police and other security agencies in the state have demonstrated sincere commitment to assigned responsibilities by keeping crime at bay and in so doing the state gate way for investment has witnessed a large traffic of investors who have arrived the state to carry out their businesses.

He maintained that no investor would risk his investment in a crime and violent prone environment and urged the Police to step up their surveillance and sustain the feat recorded.

Governor Emmanuel who spoke of the Police duty as challenging thanked God for seeing them through in their various crime beat which, according to him, is executed with dexterity and passion.

He used the occasion to sympathise with those who lost their loved ones in the course of duty and prayed God to saddle the officers with renewed vigour and prosperity in the new year.

Earlier in his speech, the state police commissioner, Mr Muritala Mani who was represented by the assistant commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Anyaoku, said that the get together party, organised at the instance of the police commissioner, was to create a platform for the security personnel to interact, unwind and brace up for their responsibilities in the New Year.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Emmanuel for partnering with the Police Force for the crime control realised in the state and canvassed for more of such collaboration saying “the state Police Command is poised to bring criminality to a zero percent in the state”.

