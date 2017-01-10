A/Ibom Lawmaker Seeks Resuscitation Of Ibiono Ibom Technical College





The member representing Ibiono Ibom State constituency in the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Mr Ime Okon has appealed to the state government to revive the abandoned Government Technical College, Ikot Ada Idem, to encourage technical education in the state.

Okon who made call while exchanging views with journalists in Uyo said that a lot of equipment meant for the institution were lying waste in the premises, noting that if put to use, they would bring development to the people.

The lawmaker who is the chairman house committee on information disclosed that the second legislative year of the state assembly began in June 2016 and would be rounded up in June 2017.

He added that the House also passed 12 resolutions in the first half of the legislative year.

While attributing the success to the commitment and zeal exhibited by members Okon said that members of the sixth assembly came with one mind to serve Akwa Ibom state and attract development to the people.

“The success of the Sixth Assembly is due to the fact that we are all like-minded to serve, and at the end of the day, we should be able to point to the development we have been able to attract to our people.

“In order to achieve success, we must have a cordial relationship with other arms of government.

“All arms of government work together for a common purpose and this is to serve the people that voted us to power,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the legislature would perform its oversight function better when the state House of Assembly was given financial autonomy.

He enjoined politicians and all elected officers in the country to give back to the society to ensure the confidence the electorate reposed on them by getting closer to their constituents promising that the sixth assembly would continue to work in harmony with the other arms of government to ensure that they deliver dividends of democracy to Akwa Ibom people.

