A/Ibom NLC rejects governor’s cow gift
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Akwa Ibom has rejected a cow gift for Christmas and New Year given to them by Gov. Udom Emmanuel. The state Chairman of NLC, Mr Etim Ukpong, explained on Friday in Uyo that the rejection was the unanimous decision of the congress at their state executive meeting.
