Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A/Ibom NLC rejects governor’s cow gift

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Akwa Ibom has rejected a cow gift for Christmas and New Year given to them by Gov. Udom Emmanuel. The state Chairman of NLC, Mr Etim Ukpong, explained on Friday in Uyo that the rejection was the unanimous decision of the congress at their state executive meeting.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.