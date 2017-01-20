A/Ibom says 262,447 HIV patients are without drugs
The Akwa Ibom Agency for the Control of AIDS (AK-SACA) says 262,447 persons living with HIV in the state do not take any anti-retroviral therapy (ART). The Project Manager, AK-SACA, Dr Nkereuwem Etok, disclosed this on Friday in Uyo while presenting situation reports at the Akwa Ibom 2017 HIV/AIDS Summit. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit has the theme, “HIV/AIDS in Akwa Ibom State:
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
