A/Ibom Shall Witness Abundant Blessing In 2017 – Gov Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared that the state will experience abundant blessings and no fruitless labour in the year 2017.

Governor Emmanuel who made the declaration at Qua Iboe Church, Ikot Ekpene road Uyo where he attended church Service thanked God for his benevolence and for making it possible for him and the people of the state to witness the New Year despite the 2016 challenges.

According to him “2017 will witness harvest of fruitfulness and greater expectations”

Akwa Ibom State Governor, who read from the Book of Proverb Chapter one verse ten and Zechariah Chapter eighty verses twelve, urged the people not to be misled by the wicked but should hold fast to their faith.

He said “2017 shall witness the manifestation of God’s glory for everyone and the qualification for the attainment of the glory is righteousness and commitment to the service of God”

He therefore, passionately, sued for peace and love among the citizenry and pledged to redouble efforts at reconciling into one fold the Area Conferences of Qua Iboe Church.

Preaching on the theme “My Year of God’s Glory” the Pastor in charge, Reverend Ibup Emah said every believer should seek the revelation of God’s glory.

The New Year service which featured induction of Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel into the Men Fellowship and his Wife Martha, admitted into the Women Fellowship

