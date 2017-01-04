A/Ibom Youths Urged To Enlist In Nation’s Security Establishments

Youths in Akwa Ibom state has been advised to take advantage of the ongoing recruitment exercise into any of the nation’s security establishments especially in the Navy, Army, Air Force and Police.

Governor Udom Emmanuel gave the advice in Uyo during a carnival organized by the youths to celebrate the end of the year 2016 and the beginning of 2017.

He said that their enrollment in the security services would be beneficial to the state as it would afford the state the opportunity of producing service chiefs in the future.

“Endeavor to apply to the forces that are coming to the state, because it is through this that we will have Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Army Staff, and Inspector General of Police.

“If you don’t want to leave Akwa Ibom State, I will do everything possible for you to be posted to the state

“If you have any issue, contact the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Matters, Comrade Iwa Udofia, and I will do everything possible to have the issue solved.”

He said that he was on a mission as governor to lay a solid foundation for the youths, and enjoined them to eschew any form of division among them and join hands with his government to move the state forward.

“I came here today to renew my pledge to you during the one million-man match. I’m here for the youths; we will do everything for the youths.

“The future of Akwa Ibom is for the youths. Once we can have a solid foundation for the youths, we have secured the future of Nigeria.

The Governor urged them to key into the development efforts of his administration in order to secure a better future for the state.

“I appeal to you to embrace the development that is coming into the state. If we remain backward, we will regret in the future,” he said.

