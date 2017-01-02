AIG Hit Contractors Association Over Incessant Building Collapse In Nigeria

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5 Benin, Abubakar Mohammed has decried what he described as the unwholesome activities of the National Association Contractors of Nigeria over the spate of collapse building in the Country saying conspiracy between contractors and building engineers are largely responsible.

The police boss who stated this in Benin City , the Edo State Capital yesterday while playing host to the executive members of National Association of Contractors who were in his office to seek for collaboration between the body and security agencies however tasks the group to avail the police on any useful information regarding criminal activities of shylock contractors.

According to Abubakar “We are law enforcement agent committed to enforcing the law. When you talk of building collapse contractors knows the cause and should be held responsible. If they adhere to the lay down rules building will not collapse rather contractors cut corners to maximize profit which eventually lead to this kind of disasters we have witnessing in the construction industry today.

While lampooning the group warned “In terms of security anybody whose building collapse, we will go after such person. Anybody selling sub-standard material will face the full wrath of the law, we need information as quickly as possible in the construction industry.

President of the group, Hon Onuche Okoh, had earlier disclosed that over 75 buildings collapse had been recorded in Nigeria in the last 3 years lamenting that most Nigerians are unaware of the fact that the building requires to be re-enforce after 30 years.

Explaining reasons for the visit stated “We decide to embark on this visit because of the things happening in the Country today. We are visiting security agencies so that they can support us and we are looking into many ways contractors have failed so we want to collaborate with them to ensure efficiency in our activities.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

