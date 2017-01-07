Air Force acquires attack choppers to fight Boko Haram, militants
The Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has acquired two Mi-35M attack helicopter to fight terrorists and deadly criminal gangs. The Mi-35M is a rugged helicopter that offers round the clock combat use of guided and unguided weapons in regular and challenging climate conditions, which is equipped with the latest navigation suite, target sights system, laser range finder […]
