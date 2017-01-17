Pages Navigation Menu

Air Force bombs Boko Haram new hideout in Borno

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

The Nigerian Air Force on Monday said its fighter jets struck Boko Haram new hideout about one nautical mile south of Tumbum Rego in northern Borno. A statement from Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa said the NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunship assaulted the location in a coordinated day and night operation following […]

