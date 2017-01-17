Air Force Deploys 4 Additional Alfa Jets For Mop-up Operations In North-East

The Nigerian Air Force has deployed four additional Alfa jets for intelligence gathering in the North East in the fight against insurgency as the war in the region enters its last lap.

The chief of air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, disclosed this in Yola while briefing a federal government team, that led members of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), on efforts taken so far in the rescue mission of Chibok school girls abducted by the insugents.

Abubakar, who was briefing the team on the nature of operations in the fight, said Fleer Camera 3808P, one of the most expensive surveillance cameras, had been acquired for increased intelligence gathering in the anti-terror fight.

The air chief told the BBOG group that rescuing Chibok girls was at the heart of every Nigerian, especially the Air Force.

He noted that his men are very cautious while conducting aerial bombardments in areas ravaged by insurgency in order to kill innocent souls or women and children fleeing from the terrorists’ dens.

He disclosed that Sambisa Forest had 60,000 square kilometres, 18 times the size of Lagos State’s surface area; therefore, adequate intelligence report is needed before any attack mission.

“There are some instances when fighter jets would return to base without achieving mission because of sighting fleeing women and children from Boko Haram insurgents,” he said.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure Chibok schoolgirls and other abducted persons are rescued”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

