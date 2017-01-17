Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Air Force Strikes Boko Haram’s New Hideout in Northern Borno

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck Boko Haram insurgents’ new hideout about one nautical mile south of Tumbum Rego in Northern Borno. The NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Capt. Ayodele Famuyiwa, made this known in statement to newsmen in Abuja on Monday. Famuyiwa said NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunship assaulted the location […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.