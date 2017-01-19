Airport Closure: ‎FRSC To Establish 8 New Commands

In line with the preparation for the temporal relocation of Abuja airport to Kaduna, the Federal Road Safety Commission is to establish eight new Commands along the Kaduna – Abuja axis.

Making the ‎revelation on Thursday, the Corps Marshal and chief executive of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi assured all traveller along the affected axis of adequate preparation of the FRSC to prevent any form of mishap with this period.

According to him, “the Corps is aware with eight new outposts and procurement of vehicles that with planned closure of operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and diversion of flights to Kaduna airports, there would nbe tremendous increase in human and vehicular traffic along Kaduna – Abuja roads.

“We have mapped out appropriate strategies that ‎would deal with anticipated traffic volume and effective management of human and vehicular population through through the roads to prevent any form of road mishaps.

“Consequently, eight additional FRSC out-posts are being established along the route from the Kaduna airport up to Abuja. More vehicles and other operational logistics are to be procured and deployed alongside adequate personnel to boost the capacity of the Corps to respond promptly to emergencies with the period and beyond.”

The Corps marshal also revealed that the speed limiter will be effectively pursued this year as the Corps is determined to commence full enforcement on commercial vehicles from February 1, 2017.

Also, the Corps Marshal stated that as part of the goals of the Commission for 2017, the Corps will enhance public education and enlightenment; improve enforcement and post-crash care; advance road safety administration and strengthen professionalism and transparency.

