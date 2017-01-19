Airport closure: NSCDC establishes 15 outposts to secure Abuja-Kaduna Road
Following the relocation of air services to Kaduna Airport from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has established 15 outposts along Abuja-Kaduna road which cover Zuba, Bwari, Jere, Kadua routes among others, to ensure security of the roads for six weeks. This was disclosed by the Commandant […]
Airport closure: NSCDC establishes 15 outposts to secure Abuja-Kaduna Road
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG