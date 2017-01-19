Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Airport closure: NSCDC establishes 15 outposts to secure Abuja-Kaduna Road

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NSCDC

Following the relocation of air services to Kaduna Airport from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has established 15 outposts along Abuja-Kaduna road which cover Zuba, Bwari, Jere, Kadua routes among others, to ensure security of the roads for six weeks. This was disclosed by the Commandant […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Airport closure: NSCDC establishes 15 outposts to secure Abuja-Kaduna Road

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.