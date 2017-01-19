Aisha Buhari condoles with victims of IDP accidental bombing

Abuja—The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has condoled with the families and victims of Rann in Kala Balge local government area of Borno State, on the erroneous bombing by the Nigerian Air Force, NAF fighter jet.

A release by Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, S A Media, Wife of the President said: “Her thoughts are with the victims and families of the victims, and her fervent prayer is that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss, and that God continues to guide the Nigeria Armed Forces and her citizens in their bid to rid Nigeria of terrorism.

“Being deeply involved with the IDPs and having shared both sad and happy moments with them through her NGO Future Assured, Mrs. Buhari feels really pained by this unfortunate incident.”

