Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari denies involvemement in high-profile london scandal – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Aisha Buhari denies involvemement in high-profile london scandal
NAIJ.COM
President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in London as reported by the online medium. Aisha Buhari denies involvemement in …
Aisha Buhari denies reports linking her to abuse of privilegesDaily Trust
Aisha Buhari denies receiving monetary, material favour from Nigerian High Commission in UKDaily Post Nigeria
Buhari's wife denies abusing privileges in LondonThe Nation Newspaper
The Punch –SaharaReporters.com –Reports Afrique News –Nigerian Bulletin
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.