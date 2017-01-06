Aisha Buhari denies receiving monetary, material favour from Nigerian High Commission in UK
Wife of Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari has denied claims she uses revenue generated from the Nigerian High Commission in the UK, to pay the hotel bills of her large entourage during her visits to the country. An online report had on Thursday alleged that High Commission spends a minimum of £7,000 for hospitality on each […]
