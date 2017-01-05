Aisha Buhari deserves kudos for attacking her husband; things are not right – CAN chairman, Atilade
Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Southwest Zone, Archbishop Magnus Atilade has affirmed that First Lady, Aisha Buhari deserves some kudos for airing her views on the happening in the current government. Atidale said Aisha’s boldness to speak out against her husband’s government showed that things were not really right in the country. Speaking with […]
Aisha Buhari deserves kudos for attacking her husband; things are not right – CAN chairman, Atilade
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG