Aisha Buhari deserves kudos for attacking her husband; things are not right – CAN chairman, Atilade

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Southwest Zone, Archbishop Magnus Atilade has affirmed that First Lady, Aisha Buhari deserves some kudos for airing her views on the happening in the current government. Atidale said Aisha’s boldness to speak out against her husband’s government showed that things were not really right in the country. Speaking with […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Aisha Buhari deserves kudos for attacking her husband; things are not right – CAN chairman, Atilade

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

