Aisha Buhari Faults Online Report, Alleges Smear Campaign

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has expressed concern over the continuous publication of unfounded stories by Sahara Reporters against her person.

In a statement by her Special assistant media, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi ,She described the allegations by Sahara Reporters’ as a ridiculous effort to smear her.

According to her, after previously challenging the online medium to come up with facts backing their allegations, , they came up with was another conjecture of a purported internal memo within the Consulate, which has no direct link to her.

She said that according her VIP treatment by the High Commission is simple protocol for a personality of her status, which is done all over the world, and at no point was she offered anywhere else.

Mrs Buhari challenged Sahara Reporters to carry out a thorough check if the so called monies (£3,500) spent for whatever reason by the High Commission has any direct link with her.

The statement reads ;The continuous publication of unfounded stories by Sahara Reporters against the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, is becoming a great concern. After our last rejoinder, we expected the paper to come out with concrete evidence of deliberate fraud or abuse of privileges, or be bold enough to own up and apologize for such hazy and unsubstantiated report.

“Alas, what Sahara Reporters came up with was another conjecture of a purported internal memo within the Consulate, which has no direct link to Her Excellency.

“The new accusation, however, has still not been able to substantiate where Aisha Buhari made any direct contact with the mission for anything.

“The High Commission has its internal administrative procedure, and it’s not within the purview of the wife of the President to ask for diplomatic files.

“Furthermore, that the said memo showed little or no knowledge of Her Excellency’s itinerary proves the simple fact we earlier submitted that she had no direct business with the embassy to warrant the accusation of waste or corruption insinuated in the report.

“Part of the wife of the President’s trips abroad are for her NGO, which is not funded by the Government, and It is not uncommon to have stop over in Britain like any other country as the case may be.”

According her VIP treatment is simple protocol for a personality of her status, which is done all over the world, and at no point was she offered anywhere else.

“The High Commission provided the lounge and Hajiya Buhari was not involved in the transaction.

This is even a far cry from the £32,000 expended in the past as landing fees for private jets of former first ladies.

