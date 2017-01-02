Aisha Buhari Welcomes New Year Baby

To usher-in the new year, wife of the president, Aisha Buhari welcomed Miss Oghenetega Flourish Emiakpo who was born at midnight at Gwarimpa General Hospital in Abuja, and weighed 3.9kgs.

The president’s wife, who was represented by her senior speical assitant, Dr Hajo Sani, saluted the medical team led by Dr Theophilius Unachukwu and Dr Aisha Ibrahim, and congratulated the proud couple Mr and Mrs Efe John Emiakpo on their first child and new year blessing.

Sani who was accompanied by the acting director-general of NAFDAC, Mrs Yetunde Oni, and staff of the federal ministry of women affairs and social development among other officials, presented baby products to the couple to support their new role as parents.

Speaking to journalists after presenting special packages to other mothers across the wards in the hospital, the senior special assistant acknowledged the hardship Nigerians are undergoing, especially in regard to healthcare.

