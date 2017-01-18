Pages Navigation Menu

Aisha Buhari’s ‘Future Assured’ to Partner with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Future Assured Initiative, an NGO of the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, is to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to address challenges facing women and vulnerable children in Nigeria. This announcement was contained in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria by her  Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

