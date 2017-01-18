Aisha Buhari’s ‘Future Assured’ to Partner with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Future Assured Initiative, an NGO of the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, is to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to address challenges facing women and vulnerable children in Nigeria. This announcement was contained in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria by her Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, on […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG