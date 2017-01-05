Aisha Falode inaugurated board chair of Nigeria Women Football League
“I am aware of the prowess of Falode in marketing, and what she can bring to the League to develop it.”
The post Aisha Falode inaugurated board chair of Nigeria Women Football League appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG