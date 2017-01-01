Ajaokuta, Kogi, king kidnapped for N20m ransom
Some unknown gunmen have abducted a traditional ruler in Kogi, a family source said in Lokoja on Sunday. The monarch, whose name was given as Alhaji Isah Achuja, the Ohi of Ajaokuta, was returning from Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday when his vehicle was intercepted on the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road at gunpoint and the ruler taken to an unknown destination. A member of the royal family, who did not want his name in print, told newsmen that an aide to the traditional ruler and his driver narrowly escaped being hit by the bullets of the abductors.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
