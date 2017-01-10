Ajayi Crowther University 2016/2017 1st Semester Exam Time-Table Released.

This is to inform the general public that the Ajayi Crowther University through her management has released the 1st Semester Time-table for the 2016/2017 academic session. The time table is now available on the school’s official website. According to the time-table, the First Semester examinations will commence on Monday, 6th February 2017. The complete details …

The post Ajayi Crowther University 2016/2017 1st Semester Exam Time-Table Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

