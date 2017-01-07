Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ajayi Crowther University Notice On 1st Semester Exam & Resumption Date.

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The students of Ajayi Crowther University are hereby informed that in accordance with the approved Academic Calendar for the 2016/2017 Academic Session, the First Semester examinations will commence on Monday, 6th February 2017 and Lectures end on 31st January 2017. Examination Time-table will be out next week. Read More>>>>>https://www.students.com.ng/ajayi-crowther-university-20162017-resumption-date-announced-27781-2/ Students should begin clearance at the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ajayi Crowther University Notice On 1st Semester Exam & Resumption Date. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.