Ajayi Crowther University Notice On 1st Semester Exam & Resumption Date.

The students of Ajayi Crowther University are hereby informed that in accordance with the approved Academic Calendar for the 2016/2017 Academic Session, the First Semester examinations will commence on Monday, 6th February 2017 and Lectures end on 31st January 2017. Examination Time-table will be out next week. Read More>>>>>https://www.students.com.ng/ajayi-crowther-university-20162017-resumption-date-announced-27781-2/ Students should begin clearance at the …

