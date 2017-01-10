AJC Tennis: Team Nigeria begins title defense in Togo – The Nation Newspaper
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
AJC Tennis: Team Nigeria begins title defense in Togo
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria will begin its quest for honors at the 2017 ITF/CAT African Junior Championship West and Central Africa Qualifiers which serves off on Wednesday at the Stade Omnisports Lome, Togo. Meanwhile all eyes would be on Team Nigeria's captain, …
Team Nigeria Ready To Defend AJC Title In Togo
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG