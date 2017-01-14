Ajegunle-based musicians end 2016 on football pitch

BY RONKE ADEYERI

Ajegunle-based musicians ended 2016 harnessing the abundant football talents in the city. It was at the second edition of the Micura Street Soccer Championship for Ajegunle youths, sponsored by Ajegunle-born businessman, Chief Michael Orobosa Ubogu, and held in the heat of the festive season.

The musicians, led by sensational crooner and Chairman, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Ajegunle Chapter, Sir Boj, organised a novelty match between selected two sides which served as a teaser to the final match. Adorned in colourful white and orange jerseys, the artistes played to the delight of spectators.

Among the artistes were Sir Boj, Cashman Davies, Raymond King, Kokoma Ambassadors, Humble Dan, B Clean, De Law, Lordwin, Vocal Slender, Maggy, C Gold, One-On-One and Al Money.

Speaking on what motivated their involvement in the tournament, Sir Boj explained that Ajegunle is well known to have bred music stars like Daddy Showkey, Baba Fryo, KCee, Daddy Fresh, Danfo Drivers among many others, and added that “But not many people are aware that the city also gave this country football stars like Samson Siasia, Peter Rufai, Emmanuel Amuneke, Taribo West among others. By our involvement, we are promoting awareness for these young talents.”

Along with the trophy, the winning team received a cash prize of N150,000, while the second and third took home N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

