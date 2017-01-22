Ajibola Olaniyi: Osun Police and the affinity of banditry
The etymology of Police force in the world indicates it’s primordial root in the ancient Greece, a derivative of Greek word “Polis”, connoting a part of non-ecclesiastical administration, that encapsulates safety, health and order of the state, its original obligation encompassed the art of governing and regulating the welfare, security needs and order of the […]
Ajibola Olaniyi: Osun Police and the affinity of banditry
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG