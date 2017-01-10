Ajimobi addresses protesting LAUTECH students in Yoruba

Governor Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi of Oyo state addressed protesting Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, students today in Yoruba.

He promised the students that they will resume before February 2017.

Pinterest

