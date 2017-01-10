Ajimobi addresses protesting LAUTECH students in Yoruba
Governor Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi of Oyo state addressed protesting Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, students today in Yoruba.
He promised the students that they will resume before February 2017.
The post Ajimobi addresses protesting LAUTECH students in Yoruba appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG