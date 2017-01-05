Pages Navigation Menu

Ajimobi, Aregbesola Appeal for Calm over Re-Opening of LAUTECH

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

Governors Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi and Rauf Aregbesola of Oyo and Osun states have appealed for calm over the reopening of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. In a joint statement the duo signed, they said the prolonged closure of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, is deeply regretted. They added that academic activities have been put to a halt as a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the academic and non-academic staff of the university.

