Ajimobi, Aregbesola Appeal for Calm over Re-Opening of LAUTECH

Governors Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi and Rauf Aregbesola of Oyo and Osun states have appealed for calm over the reopening of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. In a joint statement the duo signed, they said the prolonged closure of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, is deeply regretted. They added that academic activities have been put to a halt as a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the academic and non-academic staff of the university.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

