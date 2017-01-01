Ajimobi calls for renewed hope on economic recovery
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has called on Nigerians to have hope in the ability of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to salvage the country from the pervading economic challenges. The governor made the call in his New Year message on Saturday in Ibadan . Ajimobi stated that he was not unmindful of…
