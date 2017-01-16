Pages Navigation Menu

Ajimobi hails Akande at 78

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has felicitated with the former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, for weathering the political storm that culminated in the defeat of then ruling Peoples Democratic Party, as he clocks 78 on Monday. The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, said that Akande would continue to be venerated for proving the bookmakers wrong by leading the APC to dislodge the PDP from the centre, against all odds.

