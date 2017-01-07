LAUTECH: Prepare For Resumption, Ajimobi Tells Students, Workers – Leadership Newspapers
|
LAUTECH: Prepare For Resumption, Ajimobi Tells Students, Workers
Leadership Newspapers
After seven months strike, students and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have been enjoined to brace themselves for resumption of academic and non-academic activities latest by the end of January. The state …
