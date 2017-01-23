Ajimobi Signs Bill to Prohibit Violence Against Women

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday in Ibadan signed into laws, the state’s Administration of Criminal Justice Bill, 2016, and Violence Against Women Bill, 2016.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor signed the two bills after the state executive council meeting.

Ajimobi told newsmen after the assent that the laws would enhance justice administration.

“Our own government is a law-abiding one,” he said.

NAN reports that the bills were presented for assent by Mr Musah Abdulwasi, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and Mr Seun Abimbola, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The Administration of Criminal Justice Law provides for speedy and efficient administration of criminal justice and other matters related to it.

The Violence Against Women Law prohibits violence against women in public and private lives as well as harmful traditional practices against women and other related matters.

The two bills were passed by the Assembly in October, 2016, and November, 2016, respectively.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Ajimobi Signs Bill to Prohibit Violence Against Women appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

