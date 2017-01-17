Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ajimobi warns Ejioku prince against impersonation

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

abiola-ajimobi (1)

The Oyo State Government on Monday warned an alleged self-acclaimed Baale of Ejioku, Prince Bashiru Adesina, to desist from parading himself as the Baale of the area. The government described as ‘illegal’ the action of the prince in such capacity, having failed to secure the approval of the Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, in disobedience to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ajimobi warns Ejioku prince against impersonation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.