Ajimobi warns Ejioku prince against impersonation
The Oyo State Government on Monday warned an alleged self-acclaimed Baale of Ejioku, Prince Bashiru Adesina, to desist from parading himself as the Baale of the area. The government described as ‘illegal’ the action of the prince in such capacity, having failed to secure the approval of the Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, in disobedience to […]
