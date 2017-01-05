AKA, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba & More make Avance Media’s List of “100 Most Influential Young South Africans” in 2016

Avance Media has announced its inaugural list of 100 Most Influential Young South Africans. The list which reflects the achievements of young South Africans throughout the year 2016 was streamlined in 10 distinct categories which represent key sectors of South Africa’s economy. The list is made up of thirty-nine women and fifty-one men and it […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

