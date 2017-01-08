Ake Recalled From Bournemouth Loan By Chelsea

Nathan Ake’s loan spell at Bournemouth has been cut short, with Chelsea recalling the defender.

The 21-year-old joined Bournemouth on a season long loan and has been impressive for Eddie Howe’s side, prompting a recall by Conte.

Conte had described the Belgium international as an interesting opportunity in the January windows.

Chelsea and Bournemouth both confirmed the decisions in statements on Sunday, with the Cherries saying: “Ake has started the last eight games he has been eligible for but Chelsea have activated an option to recall him during the opening weeks of January, and the 21-year-old will return to Stamford Bridge immediately.

“Bournemouth would like to thank Nathan for his efforts over the past seven months and wish him well for the future.”

Ake played 24 Premier League games on loan at Watford last season and made a further 10 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth in 2016-17.

Howe had expressed his disappointment at Ake’s impending return to Chelsea after Bournemouth’s 3-0 FA Cup defeat to League One side Millwall on Saturday.

He said to BBC Sport: “It would be a huge blow to us as he has done so well.

“It’s easier said than done to say we are going to recruit a player in similar stature to Nathan and I’m not sure there’s too many out there, hence why Chelsea would recall him.

“So that’s going to be a difficult one for us. With Simon Francis’ suspension and Marc Pugh’s injury and now Nathan going back, our defensive resources are certainly stretched.”

Ake’s spell at Bournemouth was his third spell away from Chelsea – he also represented Championship side Reading in 2015.

