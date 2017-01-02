Pages Navigation Menu

Akeredolu calls for sacrifice by politicians – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2017


Akeredolu calls for sacrifice by politicians
Akure—ONDO State governor-elect, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN yesterday called on politicians and public servants to be prepared to make sacrifices with a view to making the state great again. Akeredolu said thus in his New Year message entitled “Ondo …
