Akeredolu: Ondo will Rise Again 

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

By James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Governor-elect, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday said 2017 would mark the beginning of new thinking and new actions in the state and assured the people of a new year of all encompassing positive changes. 

Akeredolu expressed this optimism in his new year message signed by his media adviser, Yemi Olowolabi and entitled: ‘Ondo State Shall Rise Again.”

The governor-elect, who said: “We cannot be doing something the same way and expect a different result,” charged the people to support the incoming administration to emplace a culture of integrity in public service.

  He also called on politicians and public servants to be prepared to make sacrifices with a view to making the state great again.  

Akeredolu said the state has stupendous natural endowments and abundant human resources waiting to be harnessed for the good of the state by selfless leadership.

The  governor-elect restated his determination to run a transparent government that is irrevocably committed to developing the state, taking it to enviable heights; notwithstanding the present economic challenges in the country. 

He noted that recovery  can only be achieved when those in positions of authority make transparency and integrity their watchwords.

Akeredolu lauded the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that with such wide spread clampdown on corruption in Nigeria, there is no more hiding place for corrupt practices in the country and particularly in the state.

 

