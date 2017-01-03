Akeredolu’s take-over: Intrigues as six jostle for Ondo speakership

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—No fewer than six members of the Ondo State House of Assembly are jostling for the position of the speaker of the assembly.

The need for a change in the speakership became imperative following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu hails from the Northern senatorial area of the state while his deputy Agbola Ajayi is from the southern area.

The present speaker, Jumoke Akindele of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP also hails from the Southern area of the state.

With the change in the baton come February 24, the speakership will of necessity shift to the central senatorial district.

Already, Vanguard gathered that underground scheming had commenced among the lawmakers from the southern area of the state.

Findings showed that interested lawmakers include Olamide George, Dayo Akinsoyinu, Bamidele Oloyelogun and Kemi Adesanya. Others include Tuyi Akintimehin and David Olajide. Vanguard gathered that those interested in the plum position have commenced surreptitious meeting with the leaders of the opposition APC, with the intention of defecting to the party.

This according to findings was borne out of their desperation to clinch the position when the new government comes on board.

Reports had it that some of those interested in the speakership position even worked for the APC during the last governorship election when the chances of the PDP candidate Eyitayo Jegede, SAN was uncertain following execution of court injunctions.

The odds however seem to favour Dayo Akinsoyinu, the present majority leader, who is also a third term member of the assembly, while Kemisola Adesanya and Bamidele Oloyelogun are also second- term members.

However, the chances of Akinsoyinu, who hails from the same Ondo west constituency as the outgoing governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko is slim as members have vowed not to allow his emergence.

Mimiko, according to investigation is favourably disposed to Akinsoyinu emerging as the new speaker.

While the scheme to change the leadership position continued, the APC leadership are said to be working on PDP lawmakers in a bid to effect their defection. But the lawmakers are said to prefer to remain in the opposition party for the economic gains as they would be putting the new administration on its toes.

The spokesman of the assembly, Siji Akindiose, however claimed ignorance of any plan to change the leadership of the 8th assembly.

