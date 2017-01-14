Akon, Davido, Diamond Platnumz Perform at #AFCON2017 Opening Ceremony | See Photos

The 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) began today with Akon, Davido, Diamond Platnumz and other African stars performing at the opening ceremony in Gabon. The competition was declared open by Gabon’s president Ali Bongo Ondimba. The following are the nations competing for this year’s trophy: Group A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

