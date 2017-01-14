Akon, Davido, Diamond Platnumz Perform at #AFCON2017 Opening Ceremony | See Photos
The 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) began today with Akon, Davido, Diamond Platnumz and other African stars performing at the opening ceremony in Gabon. The competition was declared open by Gabon’s president Ali Bongo Ondimba. The following are the nations competing for this year’s trophy: Group A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau […]
