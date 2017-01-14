Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akon, Davido, Diamond Platnumz Perform at #AFCON2017 Opening Ceremony | See Photos

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) began today with Akon, Davido, Diamond Platnumz and other African stars performing at the opening ceremony in Gabon. The competition was declared open by Gabon’s president Ali Bongo Ondimba. The following are the nations competing for this year’s trophy: Group A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.