Akpabio: Ex-Gov says Lawan was elected to lead APC Senators

Senator Akpabio has tackled the newly elected Majority leader, Ahmed Lawan for saying he will run a fair Senate.

Ex-Governor of Akwa Ibom, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said the new Senate leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, was elected to lead only APC Senators.

Senator Akpabio challenged Lawan while the new majority leader was addressing his colleagues after his emergence as the new Senate Leader saying he will run a fair Senate.

Akpabio said: “I want to say that Senator Lawan is the Majority Leader and he cannot run the Senate. The Senate president is in charge and he will run the affairs of this house.”

Senator Akpabio, who is the Senate minority leader and a PDP Senator from Akwa Ibom corrected Lawan for saying he will he will run the affairs of the Senate for the benefit of all.

ALSO READ: ‘There’ll be peace now that I’m in charge,’ Senate Leader says

In his speech, Lawan solicited for the support of his colleagues, promising not to let them down.

The new Senate Leader also called on other Senators to cooperate with him, to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to all.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

