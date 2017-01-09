Akpobolokemi’s trial adjourned to February 28

The trial of former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director-General, Patrick Akpobolokemi, was stalled on Monday due to the absence of a prosecution witness, Orji Kalu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigator was said to have travelled to the United Kingdom with the commission’s acting chairman Ibrahim Magu, for a meeting with the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The trial was slated for January 9 to 13 for the defence counsel to cross-examine Orji, who is the 11th and last prosecution witness.

Prosecution counsel, Mr. Marcel Umeh, said he got to know about Orji’s unavailability late.

Justice Ibrahim Buba, who said he was in court despite Monday being his 59th birthday, adjourned the trial till February 28.

“I am 59 years old today (Monday) and I am here in court prepared to go on with the matter hoping we would make progress. If I had this idea that the court will not sit then I wouldn’t have bothered.

“This is the only case listed in my diary for the week and I came here with the hope that there would be a remarkable progress,” the judge said.

Akpobolokemi was accused of converting N2.6billion from NIMASA. He was also accused of defrauding the Federal Government to the tune of N795.2million.

He was arraigned along with Captain Ezekiel Agaba, Ekene Nwakuche, Governor Juan – and three companies, namely Blockz and Stonz Limited, Kenzo Logistics Limited and Al-Kenzo Logistic Limited.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

