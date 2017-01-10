Akpor Kingdom burns APC coffin to mark total annihilation of the party (photos)
Akpor Kingdom constructed a coffin for APC to mark the total annihilation of the party in that region and gave Governor Wike a brand new matchet to kill all his physical and spiritual enemies in the state.
The Governor reportedly promised to do exactly as they have determined as he commissioned the Ozuoba-rumuokparali road in Obio/Akpor LGA. More photos below.
Photos credit: Kingsley King
