Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akpor Kingdom In Rivers State Celebrates Total Annihilation Of APC

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Residents of Akpor Kingdom in Rivers state held a burial and cremation service for opposition party, All Progressive Congress, APC in the kingdom as residents trooped out to welcome the state governor, Nyesom Wike. Nyesom Wike who was in Obio/Akpor LGA to commission the Ozuoba-rumuokparali road was also gifted a brand new machete to attack…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Akpor Kingdom In Rivers State Celebrates Total Annihilation Of APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.