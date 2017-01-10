Akpor Kingdom In Rivers State Celebrates Total Annihilation Of APC

Residents of Akpor Kingdom in Rivers state held a burial and cremation service for opposition party, All Progressive Congress, APC in the kingdom as residents trooped out to welcome the state governor, Nyesom Wike. Nyesom Wike who was in Obio/Akpor LGA to commission the Ozuoba-rumuokparali road was also gifted a brand new machete to attack…

The post Akpor Kingdom In Rivers State Celebrates Total Annihilation Of APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

