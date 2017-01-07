Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana President
Nana Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as the President of Ghana. He took the oath of office, led by Chief Justice Theodora Georgina Wood, before several African leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and thousands of citizens, at the Black Stars Square on Saturday. Akufo-Addo takes over from John Dramani Mahama, who he defeated […]
Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana President
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG