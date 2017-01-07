Pages Navigation Menu

Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana President

Nana Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as the President of Ghana. He took the oath of office, led by Chief Justice Theodora Georgina Wood, before several African leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and thousands of citizens, at the Black Stars Square on Saturday. Akufo-Addo takes over from John Dramani Mahama, who he defeated […]

