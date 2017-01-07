Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana’s President

Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in on Saturday as Ghana’s new president at a ceremony applauded for its easy transition of power. In a speech as he took office, the President said “I will not let the good people of Ghana down. “I pledge to do my best to move this country to higher level of development; I will not let the good people of Ghana down.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

