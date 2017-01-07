Pages Navigation Menu

Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana’s President

Posted on Jan 7, 2017

Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in on Saturday as Ghana’s new president  at a ceremony applauded for its easy transition of power. In a speech as he took office, the President said “I will not let the good people of Ghana down. “I pledge to do my best to move this country to higher level of development; I will not let the good people of Ghana down.

